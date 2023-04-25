It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Argenta-Oreana had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Clinton 11-9 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 25.

In recent action on April 21, Clinton faced off against Shelbyville and Argenta-Oreana took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on April 21 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School.