An electrician would've been needed to get Champaign St. Thomas More on the scoreboard because Argenta-Oreana wouldn't allow it in a 15-0 shutout in Illinois high school softball on April 18.
In recent action on April 4, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Chrisman and Argenta-Oreana took on Bethany Okaw Valley on April 10 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.