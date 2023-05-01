Riding a wave of production, Argenta-Oreana surfed over Villa Grove 4-1 in Illinois high school softball action on May 1.
In recent action on April 26, Villa Grove faced off against Fisher and Argenta-Oreana took on Downs Tri-Valley on April 27 at Argenta-Oreana High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.