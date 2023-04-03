Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Fithian Oakwood during a 14-3 beating in Illinois high school softball action on April 3.
In recent action on March 29, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin took on St Joseph-Ogden on March 29 at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School.
