Canton could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bartonville Limestone in a 6-5 victory at Bartonville Limestone High on April 10 in Illinois softball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.