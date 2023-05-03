Carlinville put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Virden North Mac for a 7-1 victory on May 3 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 27, Virden North Mac faced off against Staunton and Carlinville took on Gillespie on April 26 at Gillespie High School.
