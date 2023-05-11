Casey-Westfield scored early and often to roll over Arcola 10-1 in Illinois high school softball on May 11.
In recent action on May 3, Arcola faced off against Urbana and Casey-Westfield took on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op on May 6 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.