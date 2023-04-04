Casey-Westfield's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Catlin Salt Fork during a 10-1 blowout during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on March 29, Casey-Westfield faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork took on Paris on March 30 at Catlin Salt Fork High School.
