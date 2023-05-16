No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Casey-Westfield as it controlled Moweaqua Central A&M's offense 15-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 16.
In recent action on May 11, Casey-Westfield faced off against Arcola.
