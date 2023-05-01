It would have taken a herculean effort for Georgetown-Ridge Farm to claim this one, and Catlin Salt Fork wouldn't allow that in a 16-1 decision on May 1 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 27, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Marshall and Catlin Salt Fork took on Marshall on April 22 at Marshall High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.