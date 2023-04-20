Champaign Centennial called "game" in the waning moments of a 5-1 defeat of Urbana in Illinois high school softball action on April 20.

In recent action on April 15, Urbana faced off against Bloomington and Champaign Centennial took on Danville on April 13 at Champaign Centennial High School.

