Champaign Central swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Decatur Eisenhower 20-1 during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 19, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Champaign Central took on Newton on April 21 at Newton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.