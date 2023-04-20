Charleston dominated from start to finish in an imposing 12-2 win over Westville on April 20 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on April 14, Westville faced off against Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin and Charleston took on Mahomet-Seymour on April 14 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
