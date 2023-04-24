An electrician would've been needed to get Springfield Lanphier on the scoreboard because Chatham Glenwood wouldn't allow it in an 18-0 shutout on April 24 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 18, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur Eisenhower on April 19 at Decatur Eisenhower High School.