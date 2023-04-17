Clinton left no doubt on Monday, controlling Decatur St. Teresa from start to finish for a 21-6 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 10, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Clinton took on Monticello on April 12 at Clinton High School.

