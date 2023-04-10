Catlin Salt Fork's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Hoopeston 14-7 on April 10 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on April 4, Hoopeston faced off against Fisher and Catlin Salt Fork took on Casey-Westfield on April 4 at Casey-Westfield High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.