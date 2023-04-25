Springfield raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 18-1 win over Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 18, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Rochester and Springfield took on Normal University on April 19 at Springfield High School.
