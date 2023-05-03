Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur MacArthur broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 14-2 explosion on Springfield Southeast for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 3.
In recent action on April 26, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur took on Chatham Glenwood on April 26 at Decatur MacArthur High School.
