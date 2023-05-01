Deer Creek-Mackinaw eventually plied victory away from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-7 in Illinois high school softball on May 1.
In recent action on April 26, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Heyworth on April 26 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School.
