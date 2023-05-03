Springfield unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Decatur Eisenhower in an 18-0 shutout on May 3 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on April 29, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Springfield took on Urbana on April 29 at Urbana High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.