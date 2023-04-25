No worries, Champaign Centennial's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 23-0 shutout of Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 25 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 20, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Monticello and Champaign Centennial took on Urbana on April 20 at Urbana High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.