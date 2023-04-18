It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Rochester's 17-0 blanking of Springfield Lanphier during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 12, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Rochester took on Mt Zion on April 14 at Rochester High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.