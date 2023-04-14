Westville played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 1-0 verdict over Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin in Illinois high school softball action on April 14.
In recent action on April 3, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Westville took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on April 10 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
