Effingham St. Anthony stretched out and finally snapped Tolono Unity to earn an 8-5 victory in Illinois high school softball on April 25.
In recent action on April 21, Tolono Unity faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Effingham St Anthony took on Monticello on April 14 at Monticello High School.
