Farmer City Blue Ridge painted a masterpiece of offensive softball all over the canvas of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's pitching for an 8-3 win in Illinois high school softball action on April 26.
In recent action on April 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Argenta-Oreana on April 21 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.