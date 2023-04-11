Fithian Oakwood showed no mercy to Danville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 10-5 victory in Illinois high school softball on April 11.
In recent action on March 28, Danville faced off against Charleston and Fithian Oakwood took on Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin on April 3 at Fithian Oakwood High School.
Lede AI Sports Desk
