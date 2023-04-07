LeRoy swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12-2 in Illinois high school softball on April 7.

In recent action on April 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Fisher and LeRoy took on Argenta-Oreana on April 1 at LeRoy High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.