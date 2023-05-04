Gillespie played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 16-0 verdict over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 4.

In recent action on April 29, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Lexington and Gillespie took on Pana on April 28 at Pana High School.

