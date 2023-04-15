Heyworth swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Bethany Okaw Valley 12-1 on April 15 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 11, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Tolono Unity and Heyworth took on LeRoy on April 10 at LeRoy High School.

