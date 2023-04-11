Impressive was a ready adjective for Hoopeston's 15-3 throttling of Broadlands Heritage for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 11.

In recent action on April 7, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Hoopeston took on Fisher on April 4 at Hoopeston Area High School.

