Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Maroa-Forsyth stopped Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop to the tune of a 15-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 15.
In recent action on April 10, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Maroa-Forsyth took on Pleasant Plains on April 11 at Pleasant Plains High School.
