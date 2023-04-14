Maroa-Forsyth left no doubt on Friday, controlling Heyworth from start to finish for a 9-2 victory at Heyworth High on April 14 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 10, Heyworth faced off against LeRoy and Maroa-Forsyth took on Decatur St Teresa on April 10 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.
Lede AI Sports Desk
