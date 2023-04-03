Maroa-Forsyth painted a masterpiece of offensive softball all over the canvas of Pana's pitching for a 11-4 win during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on March 30, Pana faced off against Hillsboro and Maroa-Forsyth took on Eureka on March 30 at Eureka High School.
Lede AI Sports Desk
