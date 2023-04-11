Dominating defense was the calling card of Maroa-Forsyth as it shut out Pleasant Plains 4-0 in Illinois high school softball on April 11.
In recent action on April 4, Pleasant Plains faced off against Stanford Olympia and Maroa-Forsyth took on Athens on April 6 at Athens High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.