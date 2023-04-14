Impressive was a ready adjective for Milford's 12-1 throttling of Fithian Oakwood at Fithian Oakwood High on April 14 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 10, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Watseka and Milford took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on April 3 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.