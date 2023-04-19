Heyworth unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Fisher in an 8-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 14, Fisher faced off against LeRoy and Heyworth took on Bethany Okaw Valley on April 15 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School.
Lede AI Sports Desk
