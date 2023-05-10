Pleasant Plains unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Virden North Mac in a 2-0 shutout on May 10 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on May 3, Virden North Mac faced off against Carlinville and Pleasant Plains took on Buffalo Tri-City on May 4 at Buffalo Tri-City High School.
Lede AI Sports Desk
