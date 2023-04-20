Monticello dominated from start to finish in an imposing 20-3 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Monticello took on Effingham St Anthony on April 14 at Monticello High School.
