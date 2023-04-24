It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Raymond Lincolnwood 7-6 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 24.
In recent action on April 13, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Nokomis and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op took on Maroa-Forsyth on April 13 at New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.