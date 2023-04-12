Fan stress was at an all-time high as Decatur Eisenhower did just enough to beat Springfield Lanphier 14-13 on April 12 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on April 4, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower took on Riverton on April 3 at Decatur Eisenhower High School.
