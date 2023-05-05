Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Warrensburg-Latham as it was blanked 17-0 by Maroa-Forsyth in Illinois high school softball on May 5.

In recent action on April 28, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Clinton and Maroa-Forsyth took on Stanford Olympia on April 25 at Maroa-Forsyth High School.