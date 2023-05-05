Dominating defense was the calling card of Tolono Unity as it shut out Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 1-0 for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 5.
In recent action on April 29, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Rantoul and Tolono Unity took on Quincy Notre Dame on April 29 at Tolono Unity High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.