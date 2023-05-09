Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Nokomis nipped New Berlin/South Co-Op 5-3 at New Berlin/South County Co-Op on May 9 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on May 5, New Berlin/South Co-Op faced off against Athens and Nokomis took on Raymond Lincolnwood on May 4 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School.
