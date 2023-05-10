An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Normal University turned out the lights on Decatur MacArthur 18-3 on May 10 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on May 3, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Normal University took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on May 3 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
