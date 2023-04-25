If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Normal University proved that in blanking Jacksonville 18-0 on April 25 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 19, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Southeast and Normal University took on Springfield on April 19 at Springfield High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.