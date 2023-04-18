Normal West's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Danville 10-3 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 18.

In recent action on April 13, Danville faced off against Champaign Centennial and Normal West took on Chatham Glenwood on April 6 at Normal West High School.

