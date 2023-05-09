It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Champaign Centennial wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 6-5 over Urbana in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 9.

In recent action on May 3, Urbana faced off against Arcola and Champaign Centennial took on Bloomington on May 2 at Champaign Centennial High School.