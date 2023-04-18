A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Virden North Mac nabbed it to nudge past Vandalia 6-5 at Vandalia High on April 18 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 11, Vandalia faced off against Gillespie and Virden North Mac took on Hillsboro on April 11 at Virden North Mac High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.