LeRoy showed it had the juice to douse Farmer City Blue Ridge in a runs barrage during a 14-1 win in Illinois high school softball on April 13.
In recent action on April 8, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and LeRoy took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on April 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.
