Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Paris nipped Westville 3-2 in Illinois high school softball action on April 27.
In recent action on April 20, Westville faced off against Charleston and Paris took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on April 18 at Paris High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.